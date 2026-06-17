Pune Crime Branch Rescues Three Women, Including Foreign National, In Anti-Trafficking Raids | Sourced

Pune: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Pune City Crime Branch rescued three women, including two from other states and one foreign national, during raids at two hotels in the Shivajinagar area. Police have registered a case against two alleged agents.

The operation was carried out on June 16 after the crime branch received specific information that women were being forced into prostitution at The Centurion Hotel near Akashwani Chowk. Police verified the information using a decoy customer before conducting the raid.

A team led by Police Inspector Chhagan Kapse raided the hotel and rescued one woman from another state.

During questioning, the rescued woman allegedly informed police that two more women were being forced into prostitution at Treebo Sahara Hotel. Acting on the information, the Crime Branch conducted another raid and rescued two more women. One of them was from another state, while the other was a foreign national.

Police have registered a case against two alleged agents at Shivajinagar Police Station under Sections 143(1), 143(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tejaswi Satpute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumbhar. Further investigation is underway.