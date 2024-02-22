Onion Export Ban: 'Govt Manipulating Farmers For Political Gains' | (PTI Photo)

Amidst growing frustration among farmers over the central government's decision to ban onion exports, criticism has been directed towards BJP MPs Bharti Pawar and Sujay Vikhe for their initial celebration followed by a sudden withdrawal of the ban decision.

The central government's announcement of the onion export ban in early December led to a surge in domestic onion supply, subsequently causing a drastic drop in onion prices from ₹4,000 to ₹1,000 per quintal. While farmers had anticipated a lift on the export ban, no official notification has been issued by the central government, intensifying the discontent among farmers in the district.

Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Farmers' Association, expressed disappointment, accusing the government of continuously deceiving onion farmers. He highlighted the stagnant onion prices over the past two decades, despite inflation significantly impacting farmers' livelihoods.

Sandeep Jagtap, state president of the Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana, echoed similar sentiments, criticising Pawar and Vikhe for prematurely celebrating the withdrawal of the onion export ban. He accused the central government of manipulating farmers for political gains and warned of significant dissatisfaction among voters in the upcoming elections.

In response to the government's actions, representatives from various farmers' organisations convened a meeting at the Lasalgaon Bazaar Committee, where loud slogans were raised against the central government. The meeting, held under the guidance of Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee director Jaydutt Holkar, highlighted the collective discontent among farmers and warned of impending agitation against the export ban decision.

Officials from the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana, Rayat Kranti Shetkari Sanghatana, Chhawa Kranti Sanghatana, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were among the attendees at the meeting, signalling a unified stance against the central government's policies impacting onion farmers.