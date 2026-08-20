'One-Sided Conversation': CM Devendra Fadnavis Targets Rahul Gandhi Over 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Pune On August 22 | File Photos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event scheduled to be held in Pune on Saturday (August 22). He alleged that the event is a "one-sided conversation" and that it is being staged with handpicked attendees.

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Fadnavis said, "I do not know whether this is truly 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' or if Rahul Gandhi is simply seeking a platform for himself... Instructions have been issued to register only female students from Congress-affiliated educational institutions in Pune and its vicinity, and only they will be granted entry. The event will be held in a controlled environment... It will essentially be a one-sided conversation -- a monologue -- by the Congress addressed to the invitees..."

30 conditions imposed

The Pune Police have granted permission for the event with 30 conditions.

The organisers have been directed not to put up any objectionable images, pictures or banners, and they will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs and leads to a law-and-order situation at the venue.

The police have also asked the organisers to ensure adequate security, separate arrangements for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.

They have directed the organisers to deploy private security personnel, including women guards, and make extensive use of volunteers, particularly women. CCTV cameras covering the entire venue are also required to remain operational round the clock.

The organisers have been instructed to comply with Supreme Court directions on permissible noise levels and provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The police have also prohibited the use of drones for photography at the venue and directed the organisers to ensure that emergency access remains available for police, medical and fire services.

Details of the programme

The programme is scheduled to be held from 4.30pm to 9.30pm at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk in Pune. 8,000 to 10,000 people are likely to gather.