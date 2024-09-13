Not Just Kaas: Visit Blooms at Sundargad and Sada Waghapur for Stunning Floral Display |

Along with the famous Kaas Plateau near Satara, the plateaus in the Patan area has emerged as a new floral paradise, attracting visitors with its stunning natural beauty and biodiversity. Over the past two years, the plateaus of Sundargad (Ghera Dategad) and Sada Waghapur have been transformed into a colorful canvas of yellow, purple, white, and other vibrant flowers, drawing tourists to this part of the Sahyadris.

Sundargad and Ghera Dategad forts, located about 5 km northwest of Patan on the Sahyadri plateau, are surrounded by lush greenery. Currently, these forts are in full bloom with an array of flowers. From July to September, yellow flowers from the Smithia family, commonly known as Mickey Mouse flowers due to their resemblance to the cartoon character, dominate the landscape. These flowers create a golden hue across the fort, while other colorful blooms add to the charm. The forest department has also planted various species of trees in the area to enhance its biodiversity.

Katal Plateau in Sada Waghapur

The Katal Plateau in Sada Waghapur is equally mesmerising, with a carpet of white and blue flowers spread across the terrain. The plateau displays a unique blend of blue, black, and yellow flowers, including Gulmehandi Terda, White Terda, Tarapunj, Woody Rukhalu, Mickey Mouse, Kavala, Yellow Sonki, Wild Turmeric, Wild Chavankeli, and Wild Brinjal flowers, among others. Delicate clusters of small flowers on 5-10 cm stalks sway gently in the breeze, creating a captivating sight in waterlogged areas. One such native plant belongs to the Eriocolon genus, further enriching the floral diversity of the region.

In addition to these vibrant displays, various blue flowers of the graminifolia species also bloom in the area. The Patan region of the Koyna Valley is currently hosting a spectacular "color festival" of natural flowers, drawing botanists, plant enthusiasts, and tourists alike. Sundargad and Sada Waghapur have become popular destinations for those looking to experience this seasonal phenomenon.

Karvi flower bloom

Moreover, Patan taluka, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to the Karvi flower, which blooms once every seven years. This shrub grows between 2 to 6 meters tall and has strikingly attractive, toothed leaves. The Karvi plant is consumed like wheat, and its leaves are known for their medicinal properties, particularly in treating stomach ailments. As the seven-year bloom cycle approaches, botanists and nature lovers eagerly anticipate the stunning sight of the Karvi flower in full bloom, adding another layer of allure to the Patan region.