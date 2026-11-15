'No Water, No Roads': Youth Confronts Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane On Stage | AI-generated

Beed: Tension briefly gripped a public water conference in Shringargad (Shringarwadi) in Shirur Kasar tehsil after an agitated youth walked up to the stage and confronted Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane over persistent civic issues, including an acute drinking water shortage and dilapidated roads in the area, recently.

The incident occurred during a Pani Parishad (water conference) organised by the Lok Ladha Andolan to press for the construction of a sub-canal from the Jayakwadi project. While Sonawane was addressing the gathering, a youth identified as Shelke, a resident of Dharwanta in Shirur Kasar tehsil, approached the dais and questioned the MP's accountability.

"We gave you 1,005 out of 1,050 votes, yet we have neither water nor roads. Why are our problems not being solved?" the youth demanded, expressing frustration over the lack of basic infrastructure in his village. He also alleged that his repeated attempts to contact the MP had gone unanswered, claiming that he had called him more than 100 times.

Turning his ire towards local representation, the youth also questioned the performance of the MLA. Dharwanta village in Shirur Kasar tehsil falls under the Georai Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by Vijaysinh Pandit.

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The sudden confrontation caught the dignitaries on stage off guard, momentarily bringing the event to a standstill. Organisers and attendees quickly intervened to pacify the youth and escort him aside before Sonawane took the microphone to resume the proceedings.

The confrontation comes just two days after Sonawane and Pandit shared a stage at another public event, underscoring growing public impatience with elected representatives in the region.