No Load Shedding In Chakan From 2027? Pune District Collector Sets 31st December Deadline | AI-generated

Pune: The Pune district administration has set 31st December 2026 as the target to end load shedding in Chakan, a major industrial belt in the Pune district. New transformers and other power infrastructure will be installed by 31st August to address the crisis, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said on Tuesday during a press conference held in Pimpri-Chinchwad after an all-agency meeting.

Chakan has been facing load shedding and power-related problems, including electricity theft. The issue has become a major concern for the industrial area, which is home to nearly 3,000 companies. Collector Dudi revealed that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had earlier faced difficulties in installing transformers and other infrastructure because of a lack of available space. Dudi said the required permissions have now been granted and the work can move ahead.

No Load Shedding In Chakan Next Year…

“The power issue will be resolved as we install the infrastructure by 31st August, and after 31st December, there will be no load shedding in Chakan,” Dudi said. The administration has treated the power issue as part of its wider effort to improve basic infrastructure in Chakan. The industrial belt has faced growing pressure because of rapid industrial development and inadequate infrastructure.

The power problem has become particularly important as companies have raised concerns over the conditions in Chakan. Owners of at least 20 companies had said they were considering shifting their factories to Khandala because of severe infrastructure and traffic problems. Reliable electricity is critical for the large manufacturing base in Chakan. Frequent power interruptions can affect production, machinery and business operations.

Changes Expected In Chakan…

Collector Jitendra Dudi said the power issue had become extremely serious and that earlier committees had failed to bring a significant change. The administration has now brought the issue under the high-level committee formed to address problems in Chakan. The committee was constituted following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and includes officials from multiple departments.

Dudi said the administration was now ensuring greater coordination between the agencies involved. The focus is on completing the required infrastructure instead of continuing with temporary measures. MSEDCL had been unable to find suitable space for transformers and other equipment earlier. With the necessary permissions now in place, the administration expects the infrastructure work to be completed by 31st August.

The collector said the administration was also maintaining transparency about the work to ensure accountability. He said the government would continue to review the situation and take feedback on the problems faced by industries and residents. The 31st December deadline is expected to provide a clear timeline for ending the power crisis in Chakan. The administration has promised that the industrial belt will be free of load shedding after that date.