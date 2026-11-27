No HSRP Number Plate, No Vehicle-Related Services: Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO Restricts Ownership Transfers, Address Changes | File Photo

Pune: Vehicle owners who have failed to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) despite the June 30, 2026, deadline will face restrictions on availing several important services at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), including ownership transfers, change of address and licence renewal.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) has clarified that vehicles without HSRP will not be eligible for various transport-related services, including transfer of vehicle ownership, change of address, renewal of permits, addition or removal of hypothecation (loan-related entries) and modifications to vehicle registration. However, renewal of fitness certificates will remain exempt from these restrictions.

The installation of HSRP has been made mandatory for all vehicles in Maharashtra in accordance with directives issued by the Central Government. Under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, vehicles are required to have HSRP number plates. The Supreme Court has also directed that vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, must be fitted with these plates.

Explaining the need for the system, RTO officials said conventional number plates make it difficult to identify vehicles, particularly in cases involving theft, accidents and criminal activities. HSRP plates come with security features, including vehicle identification details and state codes, making them difficult to remove, tamper with or replace.

The transport department has urged owners of old vehicles to get HSRP plates installed through the authorised process. Auto-rickshaw, taxi, truck and bus associations, along with vehicle dealers, have also been asked to create awareness among vehicle owners about the mandatory requirement.

The restrictions are aimed at ensuring compliance with the HSRP mandate and strengthening vehicle identification and security across the state.