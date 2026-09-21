No Headlights, Conductor's Torch Guides MSRTC Bus For 20 KM In Beed's Ashti | AI-generated

Beed: In a harrowing incident highlighting maintenance lapses in the state transport fleet, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying passengers ran nearly 20 kilometres in total darkness on Friday evening after its headlights failed, with the conductor using a battery-powered torch to guide the driver.

The incident occurred on the Kada-Savargaon route in Ashti tehsil. The state-run ‘Lal Pari’ (MH-20-BL-2055) had departed from Kada around 6pm on its scheduled night-halt run to Savargaon.

According to passengers, after crossing Sabalkhed, Dhanora, Pimparkhed and Hivra, dusk began to settle around 7pm as the bus approached Suleman Deola in Ashti tehsil. When the driver attempted to switch on the headlights, they failed due to an electrical snag.

Stranded along an isolated stretch in the dark, the crew faced a grim dilemma. Reluctant to leave the bus parked on the unlit road, the driver and conductor decided to continue using a battery-powered torch. A few local passengers, familiar with the route, reportedly agreed to the risky compromise rather than waiting indefinitely in the dark.

What followed was a nerve-wracking 20-kilometre drive at crawling speed. The conductor stood beside the driver’s cabin, pointing the torch towards the road to illuminate the uneven asphalt, while the driver strained to navigate the unlit stretch through Mhasobachi Wadi, Gahukhel, Tagadkhel, Velturi and Gangadevi.

The bus finally reached Savargaon around 7:30pm, leaving the 10 passengers onboard breathing a collective sigh of relief.

The incident has triggered sharp public outrage over commuter safety and vehicle fitness standards at the Ashti depot. Local social activist Amol Salve questioned whether basic safety protocols, such as pre-trip lighting and electrical inspections, are carried out before buses leave depots for rural night runs. He demanded that poorly maintained vehicles be kept off the roads.

When contacted, Anil Nikalje, Ashti Depot Manager, said, “We are inquiring with the driver and the concerned staff regarding the circumstances under which the bus was operated using a torch. Appropriate details are being gathered, and necessary action will follow.”