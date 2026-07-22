No Eligible Voter Should Be Left Out During SIR, Says Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the effective implementation of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme in the district, Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth conducted a detailed review of the exercise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Tuesday. He instructed the concerned officials to complete every stage of the process within the stipulated timeframe to ensure that the electoral roll is accurate, updated and error-free. He also directed officials to regularly monitor the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) through periodic reviews.

District Collector Vinay Gowda, Additional Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer Ranjit Patil, Joint Commissioner (General Administration) Manjusha Miskar, Deputy District Election Officer Savita Chaudhar, Tehsildar KK Bhadane, and all concerned Electoral Registration Officers attended the review meeting held at the Divisional Commissioner's office.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the work carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) under the Special Intensive Revision programme was undertaken. The Divisional Commissioner directed BLOs to physically verify every voter through door-to-door visits, carefully and accurately fill out enumeration forms, examine the necessary documents, scrutinise applications received in a timely manner, promptly resolve pending cases, and ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll.

Sreekanth said the SIR programme is a crucial initiative aimed at making the electoral roll more reliable, transparent and inclusive. He urged every official involved in the exercise to discharge their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and accountability. He directed officials to remove ineligible entries strictly in accordance with the rules and within the prescribed timeframe, while giving top priority to the accurate inclusion of all eligible voters. He also instructed that effective coordination be maintained at every level to ensure there are no lapses in the implementation of the programme.

A constituency-wise review of the SIR work across all Assembly segments in the district was also conducted during the meeting. Directions were issued to Booth Level Officers, the Election Branch, the tehsil administration and other concerned agencies to work in close coordination, complete all tasks as per the prescribed schedule, and promptly resolve any pending issues.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with the revision exercise by providing the necessary documents to Booth Level Officers so that the electoral roll can be made accurate, updated and error-free.

District Collector Vinay Gowda presented a detailed update on the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Officials associated with the SIR exercise were also present.