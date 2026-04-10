'No DJs, No Lasers': Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Appeal To Citizens Ahead Of Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14 | Representative Image/ PTI

After Ganeshotsav and Shiv Jayanti, the police administration has appealed to people to celebrate a DJ-free Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in the city.



DCP Pankaj Atulkar warned that if laws are breached and DJs and lasers are used, the equipment will be seized. He was speaking during a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.



Jayanti Samiti Chairman Dinkar Onkar, other officials and residents were present. Social workers Arun Borde, Vijay Wahul, Sahebrao Navture, Abhay Taksal, Vinod Bankar and others were also present.





A detailed discussion was held to ensure that Bhim Jayanti is celebrated in the city in a joyous, enthusiastic and peaceful manner. Police said women participate in the grand procession organised on the Jayanti in large numbers. Hence, women and residents should take care of their valuable ornaments and mobile phones. No new stage will be permitted at Kranti Chowk this year. Those who have earlier permission should establish their stages with prior police permission. People should not park their vehicles on the road and obstruct traffic, and should park only in authorised parking lots.



The police have deployed strict bandobast during the procession. The ‘One Mandal, One Constable’ policy will be implemented. The concerned constable will be present with the mandal from the start of the procession till its end.





Onkar said that plasma DJs brought from other districts have been banned. “We have resolved to celebrate a DJ-free and addiction-free Jayanti. Only the photo of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be highlighted on banners and hoardings,” he said.