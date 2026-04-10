Pune: Historic Depressed Classes Mission Society In Nana Peth Gets Lease Renewal At ₹1 Rent | Facebook

Pune: In a significant decision aimed at preserving the city’s educational and social legacy, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has approved the renewal of a land lease for the Depressed Classes Mission Society of India in Nana Peth for the next 30 years at a nominal rent of ₹1.



The decision was announced byStanding Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale, following a proposal moved by Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar. The institution is located in Nana Peth, where it has been functioning for several decades. The premises currently house Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Commerce College, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Girls’ High School, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule High School.



The site holds historical importance, as it is closely associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and is believed to have been a venue for discussions related to the historic Poona Pact.

For years, the institution has been providing education to students from socially and economically disadvantaged communities. Notably, apart from staff grants, the institution does not receive any substantial government financial aid, making the lease renewal crucial for its continued functioning.

The approval has been granted under Rule 3(c) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (Transfer of Immovable Property by Lease and Renewal of Lease) Rules, 2023, which allows land to be leased at nominal rates for institutions engaged in public welfare activities such as education.

The move is expected to help sustain the institution’s long-standing educational contribution while strengthening access to education for underprivileged sections of society.