‘No Blanket Ban On DJs’: Support Grows For Regulated Music During Pune Festivals Amid DJ Row | Anand Chaini

PUNE: Amid the ongoing debate over the use of DJs during festivals, members of Ganesh mandals, political groups and festival organisers on Sunday came out in support of allowing DJs in Pune, provided they follow prescribed noise limits and other regulations.

The support came against the backdrop of protests held at Goodluck Chowk and Abhinav Chowk in the city on Sunday, where citizens raised concerns over the use of loud music and DJs during festivals. Those supporting DJs, however, said a complete ban was not the answer and called for strict regulation instead.

Swapnil Nayak, a member of the Pune Ganesh Mandal Committee, said Ganeshotsav is an important part of Pune’s cultural identity and music has traditionally contributed to the festive atmosphere.

“We are not asking for an unrestricted or lawless use of DJs. We want DJs and sound systems to be allowed within the prescribed noise limits and according to the rules laid down by the authorities. A complete ban is not the solution,” he said.

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Nayak said music during Ganesh mandal programmes and immersion processions helped bring people together and added energy to celebrations. However, he stressed that there should be a clear distinction between responsible use of a DJ and excessive noise.

“If the administration fixes a permissible decibel limit, timing and equipment standards, mandals should follow them strictly. There should be proper monitoring rather than an assumption that every DJ automatically means noise pollution,” Nayak said.

He also raised concerns about the impact of a blanket ban on people dependent on the sound industry. According to him, DJ operators, sound-system owners, technicians, transporters and other workers depend on festival bookings for their livelihood.

Hemant Sambhus, from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Pune, also opposed a blanket ban, saying music and sound were an integral part of public celebrations.

“Our position is not that anyone should be allowed to play music at any volume or at any time. The law must be followed. But the solution to violations by some people cannot be to completely stop an entire industry,” he said.

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Sambhus said the administration should announce clear rules in advance regarding permissible sound levels, timings and equipment. He said action should be taken against those violating the rules rather than restricting DJ operators who comply with them.

“The DJ and sound industry is not just about entertainment. There are thousands of people whose income is connected to this work,” Sambhus said. He also stressed that festivals such as Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi provided seasonal employment to several people associated with the industry.

Aniket Shankar Deshmane, Utsav Pramukh of Akhil Deccan Gymkhana Dahi Handi Utsav and a member of the Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay-Kruti Samiti, Pune City, supported regulated use of DJs.

He said festivals were social and cultural occasions that brought people from different sections of society together.

“We support the use of DJs, provided they are operated within the law and within prescribed sound limits. Our objection is specifically to the idea of a complete ban,” Deshmane said.

Deshmane said authorities should regulate volume, timings and equipment instead of imposing a blanket prohibition. He also highlighted the economic impact on young people and small businesses involved in the DJ and sound-system sector.

Deshmane said those supporting DJs should also accept responsibility for following the rules. He said, “If someone deliberately crosses the prescribed limits, the authorities should take action against that particular violation.”

The three representatives said Pune needed a balance between maintaining the festive atmosphere and protecting residents from unreasonable noise. They called for uniform enforcement of clear rules, arguing that DJs who comply with prescribed limits should be allowed to operate during Ganeshotsav and other festivals.