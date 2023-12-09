Nitin Bangude Patil To Address Students In Nanded, Latur On December 12 |

Renowned orator Nitin Bangude Patil is set to address students in Nanded and Latur on December 12. This initiative is organised by the Ideal Institute Of Biology (IIB), a prominent institution for medical and engineering admissions, as highlighted by Dashrath Patil, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IIB.

Bangude Patil's session is scheduled in Nanded on Tuesday (December 12) at 10:30am at Chandoji Pavde Mangal Karyalay on Canal Road near D Mart, and on the same day at 5:30pm at Diwanji Mangal Karyalay at Savewadi in Latur.

"This mentoring programme holds significant value in the journey of IIB, which revolves around student-centric initiatives, especially with the upcoming 12th board exams followed by the NEET and JEE exams," mentioned the CEO of IIB.

"Bangude Patil will address the students, offering insights on managing stress and navigating the competitive landscape. The aim is to provide guidance on various topics crucial for their success. We encourage maximum student participation to benefit from this programme," he further elaborated.