NHAI Removes 700 Encroachments Along Dhule-Solapur Highway In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Supreme Court has directed the state government to take measures to curb the rising number of accidents caused by encroachments along highways. Consequently, encroachments will be removed, while permission will not be granted for new construction along highways. Licences for existing establishments will also not be renewed, officials said.

A district-level committee has been formed for the purpose, and an anti-encroachment drive will be conducted in Gandheli, Satara, Kanchanwadi and Nakshatrawadi areas along the Dhule-Solapur Highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the campaign will continue for the next 15 days, covering areas up to Kannad and from the city towards Paithan. Meanwhile, District Collector Vinay Gowda GC has appealed to citizens and business owners to voluntarily remove their encroachments.

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The NHAI carried out an anti-encroachment drive along highways under its jurisdiction. The first demolition action was taken on Saturday against encroachments in Gandheli and Adgaon, resulting in the removal of 700 temporary and permanent structures.

Encroachments along the Dhule-Solapur National Highway (NH-52) and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Paithan National Highway (NH-752) are also slated for removal.

On Saturday, encroachments were removed from areas along Paithan Road as well as the Adgaon and Gandheli localities on the Dhule-Solapur Highway. The structures removed included 470 permanent shops and dhabas, along with 255 temporary sheds, kiosks and commercial signboards. The administration said the demolition drive was carried out under police protection.