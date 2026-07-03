New Twist In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Chetan Chaudhary’s Classmate Knew About Alleged Conspiracy, Police Question Him | Video Screengrab

Pune: The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a significant turn after Pune Rural Police questioned a 22-year-old classmate of accused Chetan Chaudhary, who is believed to have known about the alleged murder conspiracy well before the crime was committed.

The student, originally from Beed district, is currently working in a private company in Balewadi, Pune. According to police sources, he was aware of the plans allegedly being discussed by Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal and had knowledge of the conspiracy before the murder took place.

Investigators have learned that the classmate was reportedly supposed to be present at Lohagad Fort on June 18, the day Ketan Agarwal was killed. However, he did not go to the fort. Police suspect he had prior information about the plan and are now examining how much he knew and when he learned about it.

Sources further said that after the murder, Chetan Chaudhary allegedly met the classmate and confessed that the crime had been carried out. He also spoke to Siya on a call after the incident. The two reportedly discussed the incident after the killing. Investigators are trying to verify the details of this meeting and whether any evidence or information related to the crime was shared.

Police sources also claim that the classmate had tried to stop Chetan and Siya from going ahead with the plan. This claim is now being verified as part of the investigation. Officials have not yet clarified whether the student will be treated only as a witness or whether any further legal action may be considered.

The development comes as Pune Rural Police continue to tighten their case against Siya Goyal (22) and her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary, who are accused of murdering Siya’s fiancé, Ketan Agarwal (25), at Lohagad Fort.

According to investigators, the murder was not a sudden act but the result of careful planning over several weeks. Police allege that the accused made multiple failed attempts to kill Agarwal before finally carrying out the crime. They also claim the duo conducted a rehearsal a few days before the murder.

The case has been built using digital evidence, forensic findings, CCTV footage and witness statements. With the questioning of Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate, investigators are now focusing on who knew about the alleged conspiracy and whether any crucial information was concealed before or after the murder.

Police have not issued an official statement on the classmate’s legal status, and the investigation is continuing.