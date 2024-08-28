 Netizens Praise Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale Ad Featuring Sachin Tendulkar: 'Eyes Welled Up With Nostalgia' (WATCH VIDEO)
The advertisement shows a lovely connection of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale's famous Bakarwadi, chai and Sachin Tendulkar

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Pune's iconic brand known for its delicious sweets and snacks, celebrated its 75th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the company recently released an advertisement featuring cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The advertisement shows a lovely connection between Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale's famous Bakarwadi, chai and Sachin Tendulkar. In the ad, a retired college professor is given a surprise by one of his students by arranging a meeting with the Master Blaster. It is revealed that Tendulkar is also a fan of Bakarwadi and chai, just like the professor and his wife. The simple yet heartfelt ad evoked a sense of nostalgia among social media users.

"My eyes welled up with nostalgia, remembering Desert Storm and how Sachin was always a big part of my life. Just like the warmth of Chitale Bandhu’s chai and Bakarwadi, these college memories in Fergusson and VJTI are forever cherished. Here’s to 75 years of iconic moments and flavours that bring us all together," wrote a user.

"Chitale Bandhu's new ad film (agency: Setu Advertising) to celebrate its 75th year is a solid example of how to use a celebrity in the narrative, in service of the story. The plot has a heartfelt, lived-in quality, almost as if it did happen to someone the team (either the agency or the client) knows. The celebrity in question is introduced in the most natural, organic manner, and fits the story perfectly. The choice of actors too is perfectly on target," commented another user.  

Check out the reactions below:

Bhaskar Ganesh Chitale started a milk distribution business at Bhilawadi in Sangli district in 1939. In 1950, Raghunath Chitale established a brand that now has many loyal customers across the globe. In a short period, it became a household name with multiple outlets. Their Bakarwadi and amba burfi became their most sought-after products and are still loved by youngsters and elders alike.

