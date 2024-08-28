Netizens Praise Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale Ad Featuring Sachin Tendulkar: 'Eyes Welled Up With Nostalgia' (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Pune's iconic brand known for its delicious sweets and snacks, celebrated its 75th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the company recently released an advertisement featuring cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The advertisement shows a lovely connection between Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale's famous Bakarwadi, chai and Sachin Tendulkar. In the ad, a retired college professor is given a surprise by one of his students by arranging a meeting with the Master Blaster. It is revealed that Tendulkar is also a fan of Bakarwadi and chai, just like the professor and his wife. The simple yet heartfelt ad evoked a sense of nostalgia among social media users.

Imagine a lifelong dream becoming a reality and giving you a new connection that is as special as it can get! Watch, feel and live one such story right here. And yes, watch till the end for a special surprise!#ChitaleBandhu #ChitaleBakarwadi #SachinTendulkar #Ad pic.twitter.com/Qojiddhwh6 — Chitale Bandhu (@ChitaleBandhu) August 26, 2024

Check out the reactions below:

Iconic Chitale Bandhu turns 75. What a lovely connection of Chai, Bakarwadi and @sachin_rt



Loved the film. Congratulations @cIndraneel pic.twitter.com/Y3StqpcQ7t — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) August 27, 2024

Awesome one. Thanks madam for sharing. Such a lovely connect. Sachin is truly an emotion and the brand has used him so lovingly. — Nambo (@nitin_nam) August 27, 2024

My eyes welled up with nostalgia, remembering Desert Storm and how Sachin was always a big part of my life. Just like the warmth of Chitale Bandhu’s chai and Bakarwadi, these college memories in Fergusson and VJTI are forever cherished. Here’s to 75 years of iconic moments and… https://t.co/d6JHJWdUkD — ManjeetKohli AI (@Futurality) August 28, 2024

Chitale Bandhu's new ad film (agency: Setu Advertising) to celebrate its 75th year is a solid example of how to use a celebrity in the narrative, in service of the story. At least till the final few scenes, that is.



The plot has a heartfelt, lived-in quality, almost as if it did… pic.twitter.com/qjcHRtk8v9 — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) August 27, 2024

Beautiful ad @cIndraneel, captures the ethos of Chitale Bandhu beautifully! pic.twitter.com/siIdEpc9pn — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 27, 2024

Whenever I go to Poona I end up at Shaniwar Wada branch of Chitale Bandhu and have their Bhakarwadi, Kaju Katli and AmraKhand! 😋! I can never tire of this — Dushyant Singh (@dushyant_delhi) August 28, 2024

Perhaps as Sachin’s popularity transcends generations, Chitale’s bakarwadi also has similar appeal. I recall having this bakarwadi as long as I can remember and it hasn’t changed one bit. Incidentally I live in BLR but in Pune today and my daughter told me to get bakarwadi :-) — Shailesh Ghorpade (@Shaileshg21) August 27, 2024

Bhaskar Ganesh Chitale started a milk distribution business at Bhilawadi in Sangli district in 1939. In 1950, Raghunath Chitale established a brand that now has many loyal customers across the globe. In a short period, it became a household name with multiple outlets. Their Bakarwadi and amba burfi became their most sought-after products and are still loved by youngsters and elders alike.