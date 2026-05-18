Netizen Complains About Pune Traffic, Dust; Asks, 'What Happened To Our Lovely City?'; Others Say, 'It Was Already Bad' | File Photo

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging platform to express frustration over Pune's worsening traffic, saying he missed the city’s pre-COVID charm.

He wrote, "I miss the Pune of pre-COVID. Somehow, the city’s traffic and driving sense have become so bad. Wrong-side driving, road rage and rash driving have become so acceptable and normal now. Some areas are so dusty. What happened to our lovely city?"

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Meanwhile, netizens shared their views on why the city had deteriorated, while others argued that it had always been bad.

One user commented, "The madness of development took over. When there are thousands of crores to be made, the construction + corporator + local goonda nexus will not let the opportunity go to waste."

"It was already bad, just worsened over the years as vehicles increased, while traffic management worsened (or became non-existent), which is not just about manning red lights. Lane management, illegal driving and signal hopping all need to be controlled, and @PuneCityTraffic is sleeping at the wheel," another user wrote.

A third user noted, "It was always awful. I live in Bangalore and Pune, despite being less than half the size of BLR, has considerably worse traffic. I put it down to the mentality of people thinking it's still a small town and driving like their father owns the road."

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"I feel modern real estate and infrastructure development have taken away much of the original essence of our cities. Growth is important, but it should not come at the cost of a city’s soul, vibrancy and character. True development is when progress and a city’s unique vibe coexist," a fourth user wrote.

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