Pune: Summer Travel Demand Prompts Additional Daily Flights On Pune-Goa Route In May | Sourced

Pune: In response to the growing summer travel rush, regional airline FLY91 has introduced an additional daily weekday flight between Pune and Goa for the month of May. The move is aimed at handling the seasonal rise in passenger traffic and providing travellers with more flexibility and convenience.

The airline already operates a daily weekday service on the route and double daily flights on weekends. With the ongoing holiday season, demand for travel between Pune and Goa has increased steadily, especially among tourists, students, families and business travellers.

According to the airline, the temporary increase in flight frequency has been introduced to make travel easier between Pune, one of western India’s major educational and commercial hubs, and Goa, a popular holiday destination. The airline stated that the decision is part of its efforts to strengthen reliable, safe and convenient regional air connectivity across its growing network.

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Frequent travellers on the Pune-Goa route have welcomed the additional weekday service, saying it will improve seat availability, offer greater flexibility in travel timings and help passengers during peak vacation periods when flights are usually crowded, and fares tend to rise.

The added flights are expected to provide relief to passengers during the busy summer travel season and further improve connectivity between Pune and Goa.