Brutal Assault In Pune: Husband Locks Wife For 15 Days After Acid Attack On Private Parts | Representational Image

Pune: A 24-year-old woman in the Uruli Kanchan area of Haveli tehsil was brutally attacked with acid on her private parts by her husband and kept locked inside her home for 15 days.

The shocking incident came to light after the victim managed to escape with her children and approach the police. The local police have registered a case against the accused husband and are currently searching for him.

About The Incident…

According to the Uruli Kanchan police, the attack took place on April 20. The husband came home under the influence of alcohol and accused his wife of having an illicit affair.

He was also reportedly angry with her for only giving birth to daughters instead of a son. Following the argument, he severely beat her and poured acid on her private parts.

Horrific Details Emerge…

When the victim screamed in pain and tried to escape, the husband locked the front door from the inside. He continued to assault her with kicks and punches. Hearing the noise, the victim’s sister-in-law contacted the man’s parents. The accused then threatened to kill his wife if she spoke to anyone and fled the house.

The husband kept the injured woman confined inside the house for a full two weeks without any medical attention. The ordeal finally ended on Saturday, May 9, when the husband left the house for work. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the victim took her two young daughters and fled to her parents’ home.

Read Also Pune Horror: Husband Stabs Pregnant Wife After She Refuses To Have Sexual Intercourse

Case Registered…

After hearing her story, her shocked relatives took her straight to the Uruli Kanchan police station. Police officers immediately shifted the severely injured woman to Sassoon General Hospital for medical treatment.

The victim officially filed her complaint on Friday, May 15, after receiving medical care. Police Inspector Sachin Wangde confirmed that a case has been registered based on her statement. The brutal incident has sparked widespread anger and raised serious concerns about domestic violence and women’s safety in the region.