NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Pune-Based Expert Manisha Havaldar, Accused of Leaking Physics Questions | file pic

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, alleging her direct involvement in leaking Physics questions ahead of the national-level medical entrance examination.

The accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is currently working at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra. According to the CBI, Havaldar was associated with the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert, which gave her complete access to the Physics question papers.

Investigators alleged that during April 2026, Havaldar shared several Physics questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, who was arrested earlier on May 16. The CBI stated that the questions shared by Havaldar matched the Physics questions that appeared in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper sets.

As part of the ongoing probe, the agency conducted searches at multiple locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, mobile phones, and bank-related records. Detailed forensic analysis of the seized material is currently underway.

The CBI had registered the case on May 12, 2026, based on a written complaint filed by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the alleged leak of NEET-UG 2026 examination papers.

Following registration of the FIR, special investigation teams were formed, and raids were conducted at several locations nationwide. So far, 11 accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar.

According to investigators, the probe has revealed the alleged source of the paper leak as well as the involvement of middlemen who reportedly mobilised students by collecting lakhs of rupees and arranging special coaching sessions where questions expected in the NEET-UG 2026 examination were shared.

The CBI said the investigation is continuing and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a comprehensive, impartial, and professional probe into the case.