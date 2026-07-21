NEET Row: Beed Student Moves HC After Getting 95 Marks Instead Of 522

Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court | Sourced

Beed: A NEET-UG 2026 aspirant from Beed district has approached the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court after alleging that the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded him only 95 marks instead of the 522 he claims he deserved based on his OMR response sheet and the official answer key.

The petition, filed by Soham Nitin Gavte, is scheduled to be heard on July 23. Gavte said he was compelled to move the court after receiving no response from the NTA despite sending emails and seeking clarification over the alleged discrepancy.

According to the petition, Gavte scored 94.60% in Class X and 74.17% in Class XII (Science). He appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 examination on June 21.

After comparing the OMR response sheet released on July 14 with the official answer key published on July 16, Gavte claimed that he had attempted 148 questions, of which 136 were correct and 22 were incorrect. Under the NEET marking scheme, he calculated that he should have secured 522 out of 720 marks. However, the scorecard issued by the NTA showed only 95 marks.

The student said he emailed the NTA on July 17 and 18, seeking re-evaluation and correction of his result, but received no response. He has now filed a writ petition through advocates Sudarshan Salunke and Mahendra Gandle, seeking verification of his answer sheet and issuance of a corrected scorecard.

The issue has drawn the attention of several political leaders. Gavte submitted representations to Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil spoke to the student over the phone on Sunday, while MLA Rohit Pawar expressed doubts over the result. Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal also criticised the alleged discrepancy.

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Gavte's case is not an isolated one. Similar allegations have surfaced from other parts of Maharashtra. A student from Pune, Aryan Chavan, has claimed he was awarded 217 marks instead of an expected 707. Rohit Ghogare from Amravati has alleged that he received 341 instead of 520 marks, while Dhanashree Vinod Patil from Karad has claimed she was awarded 391 instead of 536.

Another student, Dnyaneshwari Pawar from Wadwani in Beed district, has alleged that her score was shown as 87 instead of 702, with her parents demanding that the NTA release the live OMR sheet for verification.

The matter will now be heard by the High Court on July 23.