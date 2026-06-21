NEET Re-Exam Conducted Amid Tight Police Bandobast In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The re-examination of NEET UG-2026, organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was conducted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday amid strict police bandobast. The examination was conducted at 47 examination centres.

The police administration held a mock drill of the bandobast on Saturday. Two DCPs, 4 ACPs, 16 PIs, 50 API/PSI and 582 constabulary staff were deployed. Similarly, additional manpower was provided by CISF under the guidance of CP Praveen Pawar.

Pawar and the DCPs visited the spot and inspected the mock drill personally and issued necessary guidance to the officers.

The police kept a strict vigil on private coaching classes and took measures to avert any malpractice during the examination. The concerned persons were warned of strict legal action if found involved in any malpractice. Drones were used to keep watch on examination centres. They also monitored photocopy centres and suspected places.

The candidates were given entry to the halls at 11am, and entry was closed at 1.30pm. The examination was conducted between 2pm and 5.15pm. The time was extended for Divyang candidates till 6.15pm.

Strict police bandobast was provided in the city from 6am onwards at all examination centres and continued till the completion of the entire process. The police managed traffic outside the examination centres so that no inconvenience was caused to students and their parents.