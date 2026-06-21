Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Enforces 15% Water Cut As Pawana Dam Water Stock Falls To Critical Level

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has enforced a 15% cut in water supply across the city from Saturday (20th June) due to the critically low water stock in Pawana Dam. The decision comes amid a delay in the arrival of the monsoon, raising concerns over the availability of drinking water in the coming weeks.

The civic body said the water cut has been introduced to ensure that sufficient drinking water remains available for residents and to manage the available water reserves efficiently. Citizens have been urged to use water carefully and avoid any wastage.

The New Rules…

Under the new restrictions, the use of drinking water for filling or maintaining swimming pools has been banned. Housing societies have been directed to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for watering gardens, lawns and plants. Drinking water cannot be used for washing vehicles.

The civic body has also suspended the issuance of new water connections during the water-cut period. Commercial establishments, construction projects and other non-domestic users have been asked to arrange their own water supply.

Strict Action Will Be Taken If…

PCMC has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found using drinking water for purposes other than domestic use, schools and hospitals. Special inspection teams have been deployed to monitor the implementation of the restrictions.

The municipal corporation has appealed to residents to repair leaking taps and pipelines, avoid leaving taps running, adopt water-saving habits at home and encourage rainwater harvesting.

"Every drop saved today will ensure water security tomorrow," Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said while appealing to citizens to cooperate with the civic body, use only the required amount of water and prevent wastage.