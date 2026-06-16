Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad May Face Water Cuts If Rain Does Not Arrive By June 25, Says Mayor Ravi Landge | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor, Ravi Landge, has warned that the city may have to impose water cuts if it does not receive rainfall by June 25.

He has also directed the administration to immediately shut down all municipal and private swimming pools as a precautionary measure.

Speaking at the general body meeting on Monday, Landge said the delayed monsoon has raised concerns about water availability in the city. He appealed to residents to use water carefully and avoid wastage.

Pimpri-Chinchwad depends mainly on the Pawana and Andra dams for its water supply. As of Monday, Pawana Dam had about 20% water storage, while Andra Dam had around 30%.

The city has already been receiving water on alternate days for the past six-and-a-half years. With rains yet to arrive despite half of June having passed, concerns over a possible water shortage have increased.

Landge said water levels are lower compared to the same period last year. He noted that if rainfall does not begin by June 25, the civic administration will have to make a decision on further water restrictions.

The mayor also instructed officials to stop the use of municipal water at construction sites and take action against activities that lead to unnecessary water wastage. He urged citizens to conserve water and cooperate with the administration to avoid a larger crisis in the coming weeks.