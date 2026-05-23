NEET Paper Leak Fallout: Latur Administration Cracks Down on Illegal Coaching Hub Activities | Sourced

Latur: The nationwide controversy surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak case has now triggered major administrative action in the coaching hub in Latur city.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far arrested 11 accused, including PV Kulkarni and Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of RCC, in the NEET paper leak case, most of them are linked to Maharashtra. The district administration has begun tightening its grip on the city’s controversial 'coaching classes area'.

Immediate Closures Ordered…

On Friday, the Zilla Udyog Kendra (District Industries Centre) issued directives ordering the immediate closure of all commercial activities running illegally in industrial sheds allotted for manufacturing purposes within the Latur Industrial Estate Co-operative Society.

The move comes shortly after the CBI arrested Pune-based Manisha Havaldar for allegedly leaking physics questions of the NEET examination.

Read Also NEET Paper Leak Probe: CBI Questions RCC Director Shivraj Motegaonkar In Latur

What’s The Issue?

According to the official letter issued by the District Industries Centre on May 22, the action was initiated following a meeting chaired by the Latur District Collector.

The administration observed that several industrial units in the MIDC area were being misused for private coaching classes, hostels, mess facilities, hotels, study rooms, book centres and other commercial activities instead of industrial production.

The industrial plots and sheds were originally leased to entrepreneurs strictly for manufacturing and industrial purposes. However, after the decline of several industries post-2000, many units were reportedly rented out to the booming private coaching sector, transforming the locality into Latur’s well-known 'tuition area'.

Read Also NEET Paper Leak: Latur Coaching Institute Under Scanner After 42 Mock Test Questions Match Exam

The Issue Had Been A Long-Standing One…

RTI activist Mallikarjun Bhaikatti had reportedly pursued the issue with authorities for nearly a decade, arguing that the original purpose of the industrial estate had been completely defeated. Despite repeated complaints, action was allegedly delayed.

Now, with the NEET paper leak, the administration has swung into action. In its notice to the president of Latur Industrial Estate Co-operative Society, the DIC has warned that strict legal action will follow if the orders are not implemented immediately.