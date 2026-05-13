NEET Paper Leak: Latur Coaching Institute Under Scanner After 42 Mock Test Questions Match Exam | Sourced

Latur: The alleged NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak controversy may have links extending to Latur, following a complaint lodged by the parent of a student at the Superintendent of Police office on Tuesday.

According to the complaint submitted on Tuesday (12), a private coaching institute in Latur had reportedly conducted a mock test for its students before the NEET (UG) 2026 examination. Shockingly, as many as 42 questions from the mock test were allegedly found to be identical to those asked in the actual NEET examination.

The issue gained further significance after reports surfaced that the NEET (UG)-2026 examination, conducted earlier today, had allegedly been cancelled by authorities due to the suspected paper leak. The complaint also raises suspicion about the possible involvement of the concerned coaching institute in the wider paper leak network.

Taking serious note of the allegations, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameersingh Salve to conduct an immediate inquiry and initiate legal action against those found guilty.

The Latur police administration has appealed to citizens to come forward with any information or evidence related to the alleged NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak case. People possessing relevant details have been urged to contact SDPO Sameersingh Salve on his mobile number.