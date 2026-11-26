NCP's Saleem Sarang Gives ₹1 Lakh To Parbhani School, Announces 35 Study Centres Across Maharashtra | Sourced

Parbhani: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Saleem Sarang, who is also the Director of the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation and the National President of the Muslim Welfare Association, handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Faiz Campus in Parbhani on Tuesday (November 24).

Sarang visited the school during his visit to the district for a Women's Self-Help Group Convention. The financial assistance follows a commitment he made during his visit to the campus on August 15 for Independence Day celebrations. At the time, he had announced support for a smart digital board to improve learning facilities for students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and other competitive examinations.

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The cheque was handed over in the presence of the school's Principal, Sanaullah Khan, teacher Sohail Khan and other staff members.

During the visit, Sarang also announced plans to establish 35 study centres across Maharashtra for students preparing for UPSC and MPSC examinations. The proposed centres are intended to provide study facilities and a learning environment for students from rural and urban areas.

“Students must have access to modern educational resources and the vision to dream big. No talented student should have to give up their dreams because of financial difficulties. We will continue to contribute consistently towards strengthening the education sector,” Sarang said.