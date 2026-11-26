The family of 20-year-old engineering student Siddhesh Raje is mourning his tragic passing following the incident at Bopdev Ghat | Representational Image (AI-generated)

Pune: The family of 20-year-old engineering student Siddhesh Raje, who died after a speeding goods vehicle rammed into students waiting at a bus stop near Trinity College of Engineering and Research in Yewalewadi on Wednesday, has demanded financial assistance for the bereaved families and urgent road safety measures at the accident spot.

The family, who reside in Walhekarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said Siddhesh had been their only son and that they had taken loans to support his engineering education.

CCTV of the incident:

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Siddhesh's father, a farmer, had taken loans to fund his engineering education and moved his family to Pune so that his only son could study. Siddhesh was in the third year of computer science engineering and hoped to join a multinational company after completing his course.

The family hoped he would secure a job after graduation and help repay the education loans.

Photo of Siddhesh Raje, who died in Bopdev Ghat accident on 25th November | Sourced

His uncle, Dr Sachin Raje, said financial assistance from the government would help the bereaved families deal with immediate difficulties, although it could never compensate for their loss.

"There is no point arguing now over whose fault it is. That is a separate matter. But a blessing that was within reach has been lost. The boy had studied so hard, and he was just beginning to build his future," he said.

Family Demands Speed-Control Measures

The family has urged the administration to introduce speed-control measures on the stretch where vehicles descend from Bopdev Ghat.

Siddhesh's father, Jayprakash Raje, said his son had appeared for his first examination paper on Wednesday and was waiting at the bus stop to return home when the accident occurred.

"The vehicle came down at high speed and hit the boys. Even after the accident, the driver argued with local residents. Our only request to the administration is to control the speed of vehicles and introduce measures such as speed breakers. This is not an issue limited to one day. Something or the other keeps happening there," he said.

Sachin also urged the authorities to introduce safety measures similar to those implemented at Navale Bridge.

Student Travelled Eight Hours Daily to Save Money

Siddhesh's friend Jaysingh Rajput said the student had stayed in a hostel for two years but began commuting daily this year because of the family's financial difficulties.

He had purchased a six-month travel pass worth ₹3,000 to reduce his expenses. He travelled around four hours each way between home and college, spending nearly eight hours commuting every day.

Rajput said Siddhesh's mother had to divide her time between Pune and the village.

"He always wanted to do something for his parents. He knew about their financial difficulties and wanted to start earning soon. He had dreams of supporting his family," Rajput said.

He demanded strict action against the driver and alleged that the latter was driving rashly and at high speed, disputing claims that a mechanical failure had caused the accident.

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Uncle Raises Concerns Over Emergency Response Awareness

Sachin also raised concerns about the lack of public awareness of emergency medical services and the importance of treatment during the golden hour after an accident.

He said neither the students nor the teachers at the spot appeared to know about the 108 ambulance service. He argued that greater awareness of emergency numbers and immediate medical intervention could have helped the injured students.

"The government provides the 108 ambulance service, but people must know that they can call it and get medical assistance at the accident spot. There should be awareness about golden-hour management. Even displays mentioning emergency numbers such as 100, 112, 101 and, most importantly, 108 should be put up at prominent locations," he said.

He urged the administration to conduct awareness programmes in educational institutions and public places.

However, the sequence of emergency calls, ambulance response time and medical assistance provided immediately after the accident remain unclear.

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Parents Struggle to Cope With Loss

Siddhesh's mother, Jayashri Raje, was inconsolable.

"Bring my boy back to me. I do not want anything else from anyone. I have been waiting since yesterday, thinking he would return home," she said.

Jayaprakash said Siddhesh was their only child and the family had placed all its hopes in his education and future.

He also said that no one from the administration or the Guardian Minister's office had contacted the family regarding financial assistance at the time of the interview.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm when the goods vehicle travelling downhill from Bopdev Ghat reportedly hit a car before losing control and crashing into the students. Three students, including Siddhesh, died, while two others sustained injuries.

The police have taken the 22-year-old driver, identified as Pratik Maruti Chavan, into custody. The preliminary police account indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding. The exact cause of the accident, including claims of mechanical failure, remains to be established.