NCP's Saleem Sarang Asks Party Workers To Avoid Public Criticism | Facebook

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) vice-president Saleem Sarang on Thursday urged party workers and office-bearers to maintain organisational discipline and raise internal differences through appropriate party forums instead of making public statements against senior leaders.

His remarks came after NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil questioned senior party leader Sunil Tatkare over the seat-sharing issue for the graduates' and teachers' constituencies. Thombre had termed the situation as an individual failure rather than a collective one.

Reacting to her remarks, Sarang said party workers should consider the experience and organisational contribution of senior leaders before making public comments on their decisions.

"If there are differences of opinion, they should be discussed on the party platform. Public statements on internal matters can create unnecessary confusion and affect the organisation," he said.

Sarang said Tatkare has extensive political and organisational experience and is working to strengthen the party. He appealed to workers to focus on unity and organisational activities rather than allowing differences to become a public issue.

Recalling the leadership of late Ajit Pawar, Sarang said he had worked to strengthen the party by bringing people together. He said workers now needed to remain united and work collectively.

Taking a metaphorical dig at those seeking publicity through criticism, Sarang said, "Cawing does not make anyone a cuckoo."

He urged party workers and office-bearers to exercise restraint in public statements and prioritise organisational unity.

"Everyone needs to come together to take the party forward. If we stand against each other, the party will suffer," Sarang said.