NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe's Lecture On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Goes Ahead At Pune University Despite Opposition - PHOTOS

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) found itself at the centre of a controversy after a group of students opposed a lecture by NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe on Friday. However, despite the opposition, the programme took place peacefully.

The lecture, organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was held at the university’s Iravati Karve Hall. While a section of students welcomed the decision to invite Kolhe, others raised objections, alleging that the programme would take on a political tone.

The opposing group submitted a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, questioning the decision to invite a sitting Member of Parliament with a political background. They argued that organising such a programme without consulting the Shiv Janmotsav Vidyarthi Utsav Samiti was inappropriate and claimed the event would be “completely political in nature.”

The group also warned that the university administration must clarify whether it supports political programmes on campus. Meanwhile, another group of students extended support to the lecture and submitted a separate letter to the Vice-Chancellor backing Kolhe’s invitation.

In their letter, they stated that the university has a tradition of inviting distinguished and knowledgeable speakers on the birth anniversaries of great leaders. They expressed confidence that Kolhe’s study of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history and ideology would offer valuable guidance and inspiration to students. They further urged the university to continue inviting accomplished speakers to promote and disseminate the thoughts of national icons.

Responding to the opposition, MP Kolhe said he had not received any official communication from the university regarding the objections. “Some student organisations have opposed my lecture. However, I do not have any official information from Pune University. Therefore, I conducted the session to provide information about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I attend such lectures, leaving aside my political affiliations,” he said.

Kolhe said in his lecture that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Swarajya was not just a symbol of political power, but a people-oriented state based on public welfare, justice, secularism, and moral values. “He set an example of ideal governance by establishing an administrative system that considered the interests of the common people. Even today, Shivaji Maharaj’s thoughts and values are a guide for society,” he added.

Instead of giving a one-sided speech, Kolhe interacted with the students and answered their questions. He presented the life and work of Shivaji Maharaj to the students based on historical contexts and through inspiring thoughts. This instilled a sense of patriotism, a sense of duty, and leadership qualities among the students. He appealed to them to study the life and work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from a broad perspective and draw inspiration.