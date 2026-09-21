NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Seeks Drought Relief For Marathwada Farmers | X/@RRPSpeaks

Beed: Parched crops and prolonged dry spells have highlighted growing drought distress in Marathwada, with NCP-SP general secretary and MLA Rohit Pawar demanding that the Maharashtra government immediately declare a drought in the region and provide ₹50,000 per hectare to farmers and ₹25,000 to farm labourers.

Pawar, along with MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and other party leaders, on Sunday inspected drought-affected agricultural areas in Ambajogai tehsil and interacted with farmers facing crop losses due to inadequate rainfall.

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Pawar, Kshirsagar, former MLAs Syed Saleem and Prithviraj Sathe, and district president Rajendra Maske visited Dagadwadi and Chanai villages as part of a tour to assess the drought situation in Beed district. Pawar also visited farmers in Dharashiv and Latur during the tour.

During the visit, the leaders inspected standing crops that had reportedly withered due to the prolonged lack of rainfall. Farmers apprised Pawar of crop damage, inadequate water availability and the financial difficulties arising from the loss of their expected harvest.

The leaders said the severity of a drought could not be assessed merely through official statistics and that its impact becomes evident when the ground situation is examined directly in farmers’ fields.

Pawar demanded immediate relief, fodder camps and other measures for drought-hit communities. He claimed crop-loss panchnamas had not yet begun in many places because officials were awaiting government orders.

“First, drought has to be declared. After drought is declared, panchnamas begin. When we speak to officials, they tell us that orders have not yet been issued,” Pawar said.

He claimed farmers he met during the tour reported that their crops had been completely damaged due to lack of rain. Pawar said official figures indicating a 40 per cent rainfall deficit in Latur did not reflect farmers’ assessment of the situation, which he said was closer to 60 per cent.

He demanded ₹50,000 per hectare as direct assistance to farmers, apart from crop-insurance compensation, and ₹25,000 for farm labourers. He also sought the immediate release of pending assistance from the previous year and alleged that many farmers were yet to receive benefits under the loan-waiver scheme.

Pawar further called for fodder camps to be opened within the next few days, warning that prolonged fodder shortages could force farmers to sell livestock at distress prices and deprive them of income from dairy farming.

He urged the state government to declare drought immediately and convene a special session of the state legislature within five to six days to discuss the situation.

Referring to reports claiming that some officials were allegedly using mobile phones or making reels during field visits, Pawar said employees found neglecting their duties should face strict action.

“If officials are engaged in such activities instead of understanding farmers’ problems in the field, action should be taken against them,” he said.

Pawar also referred to crop-insurance payments being initiated in neighbouring Karnataka and questioned why similar action could not be taken in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Saturday that low rainfall and prolonged dry spells had affected crops across 76 tehsils in Marathwada and created the possibility of fodder and drinking water shortages. He said the government was committed to providing financial assistance and compensation to farmers affected by crop losses.

Bharne also directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, fodder and uninterrupted power supply in rural areas.