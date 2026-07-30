NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Demands High-Level Probe Into Pune University Fake Degree Scam, Warns Of Agitation

Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of NCP-SP | PTI Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded a high-level investigation into the alleged fake degree and marksheet scam at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), claiming the racket could be much bigger than what has come to light so far.

His remarks come days after the university suspended an employee accused of allegedly issuing a fake B.Com degree and marksheet in exchange for money.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Pawar said the case should not be treated as an isolated incident. He said the university, named after social reformer Savitribai Phule, should not be associated with such scams.

“The complainant, Kadam, deserves appreciation for coming forward without fear. The media also played an important role in exposing the matter,” Pawar said.

He argued that suspending the accused employee, Ramesh Mukhekar, was not enough and demanded that a criminal case be registered against him. Pawar said Mukhekar’s mobile phone should undergo forensic examination to determine how many fake degree certificates may have been issued and how many people were allegedly cheated.

“If one fake degree has been issued, there is every possibility that many more certificates were fraudulently issued,” he said.

Pawar also sought a forensic audit of university records and an audit of all degree certificates issued over the past 10 years. He alleged that the scam could involve a larger network and said a thorough investigation should identify everyone responsible.

The MLA also raised concerns over appointments at the university. He alleged that people associated with the BJP had gained influence in the institution and said those allegations should also be investigated.

He further claimed there were irregularities in faculty recruitment despite candidates qualifying through UGC-prescribed NET and SET examinations. Pawar alleged irregularities in the appointment of visiting faculty and claimed there were reports of bribes of up to ₹1 crore in the recruitment of professors.

He demanded verification of Academic Performance Records (APR), scrutiny of interview marks and an audit of the recruitment software to rule out any manipulation.

Warning of protests, Pawar said his party would launch an agitation if strict action is not taken within the next 12 days. He also demanded the suspension of those responsible for the alleged irregularities in visiting faculty appointments.

Commenting on the recent controversy over police action during protests, Pawar alleged that rubber bullets and lathi charges could not have been used without approval from the Home Department. Referring to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he further alleged that BJP workers disguised as police personnel assaulted students after identifying them through facial recognition technology.

Reacting to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s decision to ban the sale of junk food around schools and colleges, Pawar described the move as “misguided”. He said the order would affect small vendors and argued that authorities should instead focus on tackling drug abuse and ensuring the safety of women and girls around educational institutions.