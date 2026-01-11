NCP Promises Daily Water Supply & Traffic-Free Pimpri-Chinchwad In PCMC Election 2026 Manifesto | X | @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar jointly released the manifesto of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections. In their manifesto, they have promised to ensure a daily water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad and solve the traffic congestion problem in the city.

Speaking at the press conference, Ajit Pawar announced that a daily water supply with sufficient pressure will be provided to the residents of the city. The manifesto states this will eliminate the long-standing problems of low-pressure supply and reliance on water tankers currently faced by citizens living in elevated areas and low-pressure zones. Fixed water supply timings for citizens in all 32 wards of the PCMC will be announced several months in advance.

The manifesto says this fixed schedule will be strictly followed. This planning will ensure that buildings have sufficient time to store water, small settlements receive water quickly according to their needs, and commercial establishments can reliably plan their sanitation and operational tasks. If there is any change to the published schedule, it will be mandatory to provide information at least 2 days in advance via SMS and through notices posted on the notice boards of every society.

NCP had pledged to secure an additional water supply from Bhama Askhed through a closed pipeline. The party said they will complete work on the water storage and distribution network. NCP claimed that despite the availability of the land, the Pavana close pipeline project is stalled, and they will complete it.

Along with that, NCP also claimed that reliance on tanker water in all wards will be completely eliminated. Once they get elected, starting 1st February 2026, a database of public tanker trips will be published on the official PCMC website to track the monthly reduction in tanker usage. Along with this, rainwater harvesting, sewage recycling systems, and the construction of at least one community well in each ward will be encouraged.

Approximately 3,500 kilometres of underground water pipelines across the 32 wards of PCMC and merged villages will be upgraded. Sensor-based technology will be installed every 1 km, enabling the detection of leakages within two hours and allowing for the monitoring of pressure and flow. Quick-response teams, equipped with 10 mobile vans, will be kept ready to initiate leakage repairs within 2 hours.

NCP Promises Traffic-Free Pimpri-Chinchwad:

To permanently resolve the issue of traffic and poor road conditions, the NCP promises to launch the "Pothole-Free PCMC Campaign". If potholes appear on any road repaired by the PCMC, they will be fixed within 72 hours at the contractor’s expense, accompanied by heavy financial penalties. A dedicated "Pothole App", linked to a WhatsApp Chatbot, will be launched so that citizens can easily report issues and track the repair progress.

NCP promises that the following connectivity projects will be completed within the next two years:

1) Nigdi-Ravet-Wakad Tech Corridor: An elevated road, including a Metro line, will be constructed to reduce traffic congestion for IT employees and bypass highway obstacles.

2) Moshi-Chikhali-Talawade Growth Corridor: To support rapidly growing residential areas, flyovers will be built at Talawade Chowk, Chikhali Chowk, and Kudalwadi Chowk (Dehu-Alandi Road), and the width of the Moi Bridge will be increased.

3) Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari Industrial Loop: PCMC will construct feeder roads to connect with the NHAI’s under-construction elevated road from Nashik Phata to Narayangaon.

4) BRTS Corridor No. 3 Flyover: A flyover will be built from Tapkir Chowk to MMS High School Chowk on the Kalewadi Phata to Dehu-Alandi Road.

5) Pimpri Dairy Farm VUP: A Vehicular Underpass (VUP) will be constructed from the new bridge at the Dairy Farm towards Pune.

6) Riverfront DP Road: A Development Plan (DP) road will be constructed along the river from Talwade to Chikhali.

7) New Metro Line: A new Metro line will be initiated on the Wakad - Pimple Saudagar - Nashik Phata - Bhosari - Chakan route.

8) Dange Chowk Grade Separator Extension: The existing grade separator at Dange Chowk will be extended toward the Birla Hospital and Thergaon Phata road. This will make the commute toward Chinchwad Gaon and Bhosari much easier for IT professionals coming from Hinjawadi and Bhumkar Chowk.

Other Points:

- Focus on sustainable development, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

- ‘Nature-First’ river rejuvenation with flood control and eco-friendly public spaces.

- Make Pimpri-Chinchwad top-ranked in Swachh Survekshan with green initiatives.

- Expand healthcare with a super-speciality hospital, a cancer hospital, and primary care clinics.

- Transparent, citizen-participatory urban planning and on-site slum rehabilitation.

- Upgrade PCMC schools; provide free public transport and digital devices for students.

- Property tax relief and interest-free loans to support small residents and women entrepreneurs.