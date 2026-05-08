NCP leader Jay Pawar Backs Sunetra For Maharashtra CM Post After 2029 Assembly Polls, Cites Baramati’s Wish | file pic

Pune: NCP leader Jay Pawar on Thursday said it was the wish of the people of Baramati that his mother and current Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar gets the state's top post after the 2029 assembly polls.

Sunetra Pawar (62) was sworn in as deputy CM days after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. She resigned from the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday, two days after winning the Baramati assembly bypoll with a massive margin of more than 2.18 lakh votes.

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"It was the collective wish of all Baramatikars to see Ajit dada as the chief minister of Maharashtra. Since then, 'vahini' (sister) (referring to Sunetra Pawar) is taking a lot of efforts. I think she will contest the Baramati seat in 2029 and it will be our wish that she should go for the post of chief minister," Jay Pawar said.

He was talking to reporters after holding a 'janata darbar' (meeting the public) in Baramati.

A statement from the Nationalist Congress Party said Jay Pawar patiently listened to each individual's grievances during the 'janata darbar' and immediately contacted concerned officials over the phone asking them to resolve the issues at the earliest.

He also interacted with specially-abled citizens and assured them of all necessary support, the party statement added.

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