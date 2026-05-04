Baramati Bypoll 2026: Political Leaders Hail Sunetra Pawar’s Record 2.18 Lakh Margin Victory | X/@SunetraA_Pawar

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s historic win in the Baramati Assembly by-election has triggered a wave of reactions from top leaders, party workers, and family members across the state, all calling it a tribute to late leader Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Sunetra Pawar and said the people of Baramati have paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajit Pawar by electing her with a record margin of over two lakh votes. He expressed confidence that she will fulfil Ajit Pawar’s vision for development in the constituency.

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Reacting after her victory, Sunetra Pawar herself also thanked the people of Baramati for their overwhelming support. She said the mandate is deeply emotional as it is the first election after Ajit Pawar’s passing. She described the win not just as political success, but as a tribute to his work and legacy.

She said Ajit Pawar’s vision, values, and connection with people will continue to guide her. She also acknowledged the efforts of party leaders, workers, and alliance partners. Stressing unity, she appealed to people to avoid grand celebrations and instead focus on development.

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She assured voters that she will stand by them and work for all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, and entrepreneurs.

Rohit Pawar, Jay Pawar & Others React…

MLA Rohit Pawar also congratulated her and highlighted the scale of the victory. He said her 2.18 lakh margin has broken the previous national record of 2.14 lakh votes. He called the result a reflection of the deep affection people have for Ajit Pawar and thanked voters for the massive mandate.

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Her son Jay Pawar visited Ajit Pawar’s memorial after the results and paid his respects. He said the victory belongs to both “Dada and Vahini” and expressed gratitude to the people of Baramati.

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Minister Dattatray Bharne said the by-election was held due to Ajit Pawar’s untimely death and noted his strong development record in Maharashtra and Baramati. He said early trends had already indicated that Sunetra Pawar would create a record.

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Sunetra Pawar’s victory margin of 2.18 lakh votes is now being seen as a landmark result. The election, held after Ajit Pawar’s death, turned into a one-sided contest and is widely viewed as a powerful endorsement of his legacy.

At the time of reporting, Devendra Fadnavis, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar had not issued official reactions.