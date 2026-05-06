Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Steps Down As Rajya Sabha MP Following Historic Win In Baramati Assembly Bypoll

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar Steps Down As Member Of Parliament Following Historic Win At Baramati Bypoll Election | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president Sunetra Pawar has resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership following her historic win at the Baramati elections.

According to a report by ABP Majaa, the deputy CM met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan in Delhi and formally submitted her resignation letter. As per constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules, an individual elected to both Parliament and a state legislature is required to vacate one of the seats within 14 days.

Following the declaration of the Assembly election results, Sunetra Pawar chose to step down from her Rajya Sabha seat and continue as an MLA.

Sunetra Pawar Wins Baramati Bypolls By Record 2.18 Lakh Margin

This development comes following the Deputy CM registered a historic victory in the Baramati Assembly by-election, winning by a record margin of 2.18 lakh votes and setting a new national benchmark.

Her victory surpasses the previous national record margin of around 2.14 lakh votes. The result marks the highest-ever winning margin not just in Baramati, but at the national level as well.

The by-election was held after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. The massive mandate is being seen as a strong emotional response from voters and a tribute to Ajit Pawar’s legacy in the constituency.

In her message after the win, Sunetra Pawar thanked the people of Baramati for their overwhelming support. She described the result as a reflection of the love and trust people had for Ajit Pawar and said the victory is a “grateful tribute” to him.

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