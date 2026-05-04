'Baramati Paid Heartfelt Tribute To Ajitdada': Eknath Shinde, Pratap Sarnaik Congratulate Sunetra Pawar On Historic Win In Bypoll Elections | File photo

Baramati: Following Sunetra Pawar’s resounding victory in the Baramati bypoll, leaders from across Maharashtra took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her, hailing the win as historic and reflective of strong public support.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his wishes, stating that the people of Baramati had delivered a decisive mandate. He described the victory as a tribute to the vision associated with Ajit Pawar, expressing confidence that Sunetra Pawar would carry forward the region’s development agenda. He further noted that her leadership would play a key role in shaping Baramati’s future growth.

दोन लाखांहून अधिक मताधिक्याने निवडून आल्याबद्दल उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्राताई पवार यांचे हार्दिक अभिनंदन. बारामतीकरांनी सुनेत्राताईंना विक्रमी मताधिक्याने विजयी करत अजितदादांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली आहे. स्वर्गीय अजितदादा पवार यांनी बारामतीच्या विकासाचे आणि प्रगतीचे… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) May 4, 2026

MLA Rohit Pawar also congratulated her, highlighting that she surpassed the previous record victory margin in the state. He said the scale of the mandate reflected the affection and trust of Baramati’s residents, calling it a significant moment in the constituency’s political landscape. He thanked voters for what he described as a “grand victory.”

NCP leader Amol Mitkari echoed similar sentiments, noting that all previous records had been broken with a margin exceeding 2.18 lakh votes. He thanked the electorate and members of the ruling alliance for their support, while acknowledging that Ajit Pawar’s absence would be deeply felt.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik termed the verdict a reflection of public trust in Sunetra Pawar’s leadership and her focus on development and welfare. He said her victory was recognition of sustained efforts towards Baramati’s progress and expressed confidence that she would continue the legacy associated with Ajit Pawar while contributing to the state’s overall growth.

The Baramati seat has long been a stronghold of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar himself had held the earlier record in the constituency with a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes in 2019. Sunetra Pawar has now gone well beyond that mark, reinforcing the family’s political dominance.

The result is expected to have a major impact on Maharashtra politics. It sends a strong signal about the continued influence of the Pawar family and the scale of public support in Baramati.

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