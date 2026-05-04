Baramati Bypoll 2026: Sunetra Pawar Wins By Record 2.18 Lakh Margin, Sets National Benchmark | PTI Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has registered a historic victory in the Baramati Assembly by-election, winning by a record margin of 2.18 lakh votes and setting a new national benchmark.

Her victory surpasses the previous national record margin of around 2.14 lakh votes. The result marks the highest-ever winning margin not just in Baramati, but at the national level as well.

The by-election was held after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. The massive mandate is being seen as a strong emotional response from voters and a tribute to Ajit Pawar’s legacy in the constituency.

In her message after the win, Sunetra Pawar thanked the people of Baramati for their overwhelming support. She described the result as a reflection of the love and trust people had for Ajit Pawar and said the victory is a “grateful tribute” to him.

The contest remained one-sided throughout. With no strong opposition candidate in the fray, Sunetra Pawar maintained a dominant lead across all counting rounds. The final margin far exceeded earlier projections and even crossed the previously discussed “magic figure” of 1.65 lakh votes.

Rohit Pawar Reacts…

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) congratulated Sunetra Pawar.

He said, “Heartiest congratulations to Sunetra Kaki on being elected from the Baramati Assembly constituency with a record margin of 2.18 lakh votes, breaking the previous national record of 2.14 lakh votes! As expected, this victory is a testament to the love the people of Baramati have for Ajit Dada and is a grateful tribute paid to him. Sincere thanks to all the voters of Baramati for this massive victory!”

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The Baramati seat has long been a stronghold of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar himself had held the earlier record in the constituency with a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes in 2019. Sunetra Pawar has now gone well beyond that mark, reinforcing the family’s political dominance.

The result is expected to have a major impact on Maharashtra politics. It sends a strong signal about the continued influence of the Pawar family and the scale of public support in Baramati.

With this landslide win, Sunetra Pawar not only retains the seat but also enters the record books with one of the biggest electoral victories in the country.