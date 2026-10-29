NCP Cannot Rely On Ajit Pawar’s Legacy Alone, Says Saleem Sarang | Facebook

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) must undertake a serious review of its organisational structure, leadership and grassroots connect following electoral setbacks, said the party’s Maharashtra vice-president Saleem Sarang.

Reflecting on the political implications of the Marathwada Graduates’ Constituency election, Sarang said the party could no longer rely solely on the legacy of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and must focus on strengthening the organisation he helped build.

“During his lifetime, Ajitdada was the party’s ‘master blaster’ in electoral battles. His organisational skills, decisive leadership and strong public connect inspired confidence among voters. The time has come to give back to the party more than what we received from Ajitdada,” he said.

Sarang said elections test not only a candidate’s popularity but also a party’s organisational strength, leadership credibility and relationship with grassroots workers. Any weakening of an established electoral stronghold, particularly one associated with three consecutive victories, should serve as a wake-up call for the leadership, he added.

He also called on the party to uphold the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar, emphasising social justice, inclusivity and adequate representation for all sections of society.

Questioning the party’s internal functioning, Sarang said, “Positions may be secured through sycophancy, but a genuine public base cannot be built that way.”

Rebuilding the organisation would require respecting loyal workers, providing opportunities to experienced leaders and ensuring transparency in decision-making, he said.

Unless the party undertakes honest introspection and implements corrective measures, he warned, similar discussions would follow every election without meaningful change.