NCP Begins 2029 Poll Preparations As Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Prashant Kishor In Pune | File Photos

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, is preparing to give its political strategy a new direction. Following its association with DesignBoxed, a political consultancy firm, the party is now likely to bring in renowned political strategist Prashant Kishor's company, I-PAC, to take charge of its operations, according to a report by Sakal.

There is widespread speculation surrounding a crucial meeting held on Tuesday between Kishor, Pawar and her elder son, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar. Another meeting between them is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Pune.

Reportedly, the primary objective of these meetings is to formulate the party's future strategy. However, the party has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

After completing the necessary legal formalities over the next two days, I-PAC is reportedly set to begin operations in Pune. Starting June 1, Kishor is expected to assume the responsibility of serving as the NCP's chief strategist.

The next three years are expected to be crucial for the NCP. With the 2029 Legislative Assembly elections on the horizon, the party appears to have taken a major strategic step at a significant juncture. Under Kishor's leadership, expectations are high that the party could strengthen its position through data analytics, smart messaging and effective campaign strategies, similar to campaigns seen in Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.