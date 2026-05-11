National Lok Adalat In Beed Settles 1,599 Cases, Resolves Disputes Worth ₹7.42 Crore | Sourced

Beed: A total of 1,599 cases were disposed of in the Beed district during the National Lok Adalat organised at the district headquarters on Saturday, officials said.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority and the chairmanship of Anand L. Yawalkar, who is also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority.

The Event…

The inaugural programme was attended by District Judge 1 V.H. Patwadkar, District Judge 2 S.R. Shinde, Ad hoc District Judge 2 R.M. Nerlikar, Chief Judicial Magistrate P.R. Shinde and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Dr Wahab A. Sayyed, along with other judicial officers posted at the Beed headquarters.

Office bearers of the Beed District Bar Association, including President S.G. Pisure, Vice-President R.V. Deshmukh and Secretary Subhash Kale, were also present along with advocates and members of the legal fraternity.

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1,209 Disputes Were Settled…

According to official figures, 1,209 disputes were settled amicably during the Lok Adalat proceedings. Of the 11,353 pending court matters placed before the Lok Adalat, 371 cases were disposed of. These included civil disputes, criminal matters, motor accident claims, land acquisition cases and cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Officials said 21,115 pre-litigation matters were also taken up during the drive, of which 838 were resolved. In addition, 390 pending matters were settled under a special campaign.

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Total Settlement Of Rs 7.42 Crore…

Authorities said the total settlement amount in all disposed cases stood at Rs 7.42 crore.

At the Beed headquarters, the Family Court resolved five matrimonial disputes, leading to reconciliation between five women and their matrimonial families. In another major case related to a motor accident claim, compensation of Rs 4.48 crore was awarded through mutual settlement.

Officials credited the success of the National Lok Adalat to the combined efforts of judicial officers, members of the Bar Association, government pleaders, prosecutors, court administration officials, bank representatives, police personnel and court staff.