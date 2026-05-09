Seven Couples Reunited As Family Court Lok Adalat Resolves 99 Disputes | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an emotional outcome, seven estranged couples reunited and returned home together after disputes were settled during the National Lok Adalat organised at the Family Court on Saturday. A total of 99 disputes were resolved out of 456 cases taken up during the special hearing conducted before five benches of the court.

The proceedings began with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Judge Dhirendra Singh, along with Additional Principal Judge AK Goyal, First Additional Principal Judge Dr Kuldeep Jain, Third Additional Principal Judge Tajinder Singh Ajmani, and Second Additional Principal Judge Suresh Kumar Chaubey. Advocates, court staff, and employees of the Family Court were present, while advocates including Pramod Joshi, Jitendra Singh Thakur, Pranay Sharma, Preeti Mehna, and Vijay Rathore extended support through counselling and mediation.

One case involved a couple married in 2017 who had been living separately since 2023 due to repeated domestic disputes and allegations of mistrust. After continuous counselling, the husband admitted his mistakes and assured the court that he would take proper care of his wife and two daughters in future. The couple agreed to reunite. In another case, a 21-year-old woman who had returned to her parental home due to alleged ill-treatment decided to resume married life with her husband following mediation.

Similarly, another long-pending marital dispute involving a couple married for nearly two decades was resolved. The wife, who had sought maintenance from the court, agreed to reunite with her husband after assurances of improved behaviour. Court officials said the objective was not only to reduce pending litigation but also to restore broken relationships through dialogue and mutual settlement.

National Lok Adalat at Consumer Forum and High Court

The National Lok Adalat held on Saturday across various judicial and consumer forums in Indore witnessed the resolution of 164 cases through mutual settlement, with compensation awards exceeding Rs2.68 crore being passed. At the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, 57 disputes were settled amicably. According to Commission Chairman Vikas Rai, a total award amount of more than Rs2.20 crore was passed in favour of consumers and litigants. Of the total cases resolved, 29 belonged to District Consumer Commission Indore-1, 26 to Indore-2, and two cases were settled at the Mandleshwar Commission.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Bench Indore also organised a National Lok Adalat where 107 matters involving civil, criminal, writ, and motor accident claim cases were disposed of through compromise settlements. Awards amounting to nearly Rs47.53 lakh were passed, benefiting around 587 litigants. The proceedings were inaugurated by Administrative Judge Vijay Kumar Shukla along with Justices Jay Kumar Pillai and Alok Awasthi.