High Drama At Mhow Naka As BJP Stages Road Blockade In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major dispute broke out between BJP leaders and traffic police at Mhow Naka Square on Friday afternoon after BJP Assembly-4 in-charge Virendra Shedge accused traffic policemen of misbehaving and assaulting him.

Following the incident, a large number of BJP workers gathered at the spot and staged a road blockade, demanding action against the policemen.

As the protest intensified, senior traffic officials attached three policemen—traffic subedar Laxmi Dharve, constable Shekhar and TI Radha Yadav—to their office. ACP Shivendu Joshi, ACP Vijay Tiwari and ACP Supriya Choudhary also reached the spot. Police said CCTV footage from the area is being examined and further action will be taken after the investigation.

Shedge alleged he was stopped near the traffic signal and slapped by a policeman. He said he protested the act and demanded action.

According to reports, Shedge was travelling on a two-wheeler on Friday afternoon while traffic officials were conducting helmet checks at Mhow Naka Square. During the check, a traffic policeman allegedly came in front of Shedge and tried to stop his bike. It is alleged that when the bike did not stop immediately, the policeman hit him while the vehicle was moving, leading to the dispute.

On the other hand, traffic police claimed that Shedge was talking on his mobile phone while driving. After news of the incident spread, BJP workers reached the spot and demanded action against the policemen involved.

The protest turned into a road blockade at Mhow Naka Square. BJP workers sat on the road, blocking traffic and causing long vehicle queues and major disruption in the area. An additional police force was deployed to control the situation. Police officials tried to persuade the protesters, but tensions persisted for a long time.

Meanwhile, TI Radha Yadav clarified that she was not present at the spot when the dispute began. She said she was attending a meeting at the DCP office and, on her way back, received information about the dispute involving Dharve. She claimed that when she reached the spot, the argument was already underway, and later, ACP Supriya Choudhary sent her to handle diversion arrangements in Usha Nagar.

Yadav questioned why action was taken against her, despite her not being present at the beginning of the incident. She said CCTV footage from the area would clearly show she was not at the spot during the dispute. She also claimed that the BJP worker was stopped because he was allegedly talking on his mobile phone while driving, which sparked the argument.