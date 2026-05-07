Fresh Row Over Indore Metro Excavation Near Indore Airport, Chhota Ganpati As Residents Protest | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh controversy has erupted over the Indore Metro project as excavation work for the underground corridor near the airport has intensified, triggering strong opposition from residents of the Chhota Ganpati area.

Local residents raised the issue during a public hearing before the Collector, submitting objections regarding possible damage to homes and heritage structures.

Residents alleged that the ongoing digging and heavy construction activities could threaten the structural safety of nearby houses and affect the locality’s heritage significance.

Protests in the area have intensified, with locals accusing authorities of ignoring ground realities while pushing forward with large-scale excavation. Due to mounting demonstrations and public outcry, work in some sections has reportedly faced interruptions.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials maintain that preparations for the underground route from the airport side are essential for the city’s long-term transport infrastructure. Authorities say advanced boring tunnel machines will soon be deployed to accelerate the project.

The ambitious 32-kilometre Indore Metro project has already faced criticism for delays and operational challenges. While the first phase remains incomplete, questions are being raised over the planning of the underground route.

Currently, even the 17-kilometre stretch from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square is not fully operational for commercial services, despite the launch of the 5.5-kilometre priority corridor last year. Reports suggest daily ridership on the operational section remains significantly low, adding to concerns over the project’s practicality.