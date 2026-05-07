Indore Prepares To Win 'Cleanest City' Title For 9th Time; Swachhta Survekshan Team Likely To Visit After May 15

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swachhta Survekshan has begun in Madhya Pradesh, with teams visiting small towns of the state for the survey. An inspection team is expected to arrive in Indore anytime after May 15.

The team will visit all 85 wards of the city to review the arrangements. They will check both-- residential areas as well as tourist spots. The team will also assess the cleanliness at public transport hubs like bus stands, railway stations and airports.

Educational institutions too will be included in the inspection. The team will check cleanliness on campus and toilet facilities and awareness among the students in nearly 35 schools of the city.

वार्ड क्रमांक 35 की पंचवटी कॉलोनी क्षेत्र का दौरा कर स्थानीय व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया एवं क्षेत्रवासियों से संवाद किया।



साथ ही तलावली चांदा तालाब का निरीक्षण कर संरक्षण, स्वच्छता एवं सौंदर्यीकरण से संबंधित कार्यों की समीक्षा की तथा आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/J0u68nouos — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) May 7, 2026

Inspection in Depalpur is proposed after May 15.

A separate team will be sent to the historic town of Depalpur under Indore district administration.

According to information, over 1200 metric tonnes of waste were disposed of in Depalpur. In order to strengthen the cleaning system, Indore Municipal Corporation has taken responsibility for regular cleaning in the morning and evening. A team of 15 volunteers has been deployed for monitoring in each ward.

Indore strives to win 'Swachh crown' for the 9th year

Notably, Indore has won the Swachhta crown for eight consecutive years till 2025. The district administration and safai mitras are working to leave no stone unturned, with the cooperation of residents, to retain the cleanest city title.

'Rang De Backlanes'

To ensure every hook and corner ofthe city is clean and tidy, Indore has launched 'Rang De Backlane' initiative. Backlanes are cleaned and painted in several areas like Mahaveer Nagar, Dhanvantari Nagar. Small swings have been installed in the gardens for children to play.

3D paintings and murals have been made on public walls, flyovers and government buildings as part of beautification process.

The walls of an area of ​​more than 1 lakh square feet are decorated with beautiful artworks.

River fronts have been developed in Kanh and Saraswati rivers.

Coloration on the divider, greenery is developed.

Sculptures have been made from plastic, iron scraps, old car tires in the intersections and gardens.