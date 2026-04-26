Swachh Survekshan 2026: Indore Focuses On Students, Hostels In Cleanliness Drive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Indore prepares to retain its position as India’s cleanest city for the ninth consecutive year, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its efforts by focusing on students and hostel operators.

A special outreach campaign has been launched targeting hostels and coaching institutes. A Cleanliness Dialogue was held at the City Bus Office on Sunday, where hostel operators and coaching institute representatives participated in large numbers.

Indore, which has maintained the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan for the past eight years, is now preparing its strategy for the 2025-26 survey. Earlier, a meeting of public representatives and officials from the IMC was conducted to plan how to secure the top position again.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that hostel-dominated areas are among the biggest challenges for maintaining cleanliness in the city. He noted that many students often dispose of waste irresponsibly, leading to garbage being thrown on streets. Bhargav said that solving this issue requires joint efforts from hostel operators, students and civic authorities.

Hostel and coaching operators assured the Mayor of their full support. Some operators suggested introducing a standard rulebook for display in hostels to spread awareness about hygiene and waste management. Municipal officials clarified that segregation of wet and dry waste is mandatory. They warned that if waste is not segregated, it will not be collected, which often results in garbage being dumped in open areas.

Responsibility of hostels

Highlighting Indore as a major educational hub, the Mayor stated that hostel operators must not only provide accommodation but also ensure that students become responsible citizens. He urged operators to conduct regular orientation sessions and make cleanliness a part of students’ daily lives. He also proposed that students should be developed as Cleanliness Ambassadors to promote awareness.

Incentives for zero-waste

To encourage better practices, Bhargav announced that hostels adopting zero-waste systems or becoming free from single-use plastic will be rewarded. After the survey, the top three performing hostels will be recognised and awarded.

Key issues highlighted

* Open dumping of garbage

* Lack of segregation between wet and dry waste

* Excessive use of single-use plastic

* Unclean public spots around hostel areas

Action plan and enforcement

* Installation of adequate dustbins in every hostel

* Ensuring regular monitoring

* Involving local shopkeepers in waste management

* Imposing fines and penalties for violations