Navi Mumbai Courts To Host National Lok Adalat On May 9 For Amicable Dispute Resolution Drive | FPJ (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: The District Legal Services Authority will organise a National Lok Adalat on May 9 at the District and Sessions Court as well as all taluka courts in the district, officials said. The initiative aims to facilitate speedy and amicable settlement of pending disputes through mutual consent.

Cases to be taken up during the Lok Adalat include pending civil and compoundable criminal matters, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, land acquisition disputes, family disputes, motor accident claim cases, labour and industrial court matters, pending bank recovery cases, and pre-litigation disputes involving banks and financial institutions.

Officials said both parties in a dispute are given an opportunity to present their side before the Lok Adalat, where matters are resolved through mutual settlement. This process helps save time and litigation expenses for both sides. In cases settled through consent, the court fees paid by litigants are also refunded.

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Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Rajendra D. Sawant, along with Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Tejaswini Nirale, appealed to litigants and advocates to participate in the National Lok Adalat and resolve cases amicably.

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