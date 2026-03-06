National Biogas Scheme Hits Roadblock In Maharashtra's Hingoli; Only 4 Get Aid

Representative Image | File Photo

Hingoli: The National Biogas and Bio-Fertiliser Management Scheme has been hampered in Hingoli district. No new application has been received for the financial year 2025–26, while nine beneficiaries from last year are still waiting for the benefits of the scheme.

The Union government has implemented the scheme to provide biogas and bio-fertiliser in rural areas. The Zilla Parishad’s agriculture department implements the scheme. Methane gas is produced through animal biowaste, and the gas is used for cooking. The aim of the scheme is to reduce dependence on wood and other fuels for cooking and improve environmental safety. Similarly, the byproduct can be used as a biofertilizer to increase farm productivity.

In 2024–25, 13 beneficiaries were selected for the scheme. All of them had established the basic infrastructure required for its implementation. However, only four beneficiaries have received ₹57,400 so far, while nine are still waiting to get the benefits. These families are facing a financial burden due to the delay in receiving funds.

The Union government has not yet given budgetary sanction to the scheme for the year 2025–26. Hence, the Hingoli Zilla Parishad has not set a new target for the scheme. New applicants will now have to wait.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive funds ranging from ₹14,350 to ₹29,250. An additional ₹1,600 is provided if the system is connected to a toilet. This financial aid is considered important for families in rural areas.