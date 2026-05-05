Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill Meets Victim’s Family & Promises Justice | File Photo

Pune: The brutal sexual assault and murder of a young girl in Nasrapur has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill visited the victim’s family in Dhayari on Monday, offering condolences and assuring them of a thorough and time-bound investigation.

During his visit, SP Gill reviewed the case's progress and reiterated that the police are treating the matter with the utmost urgency. He informed the family that steps are already underway to move the case to a fast-track court.

Emphasising accountability, he said the administration is committed to filing the chargesheet at the earliest and ensuring that the accused faces the strictest possible punishment without delay.

He urged the family to maintain faith in the legal process, assuring them that both the government and police are firmly pursuing justice and will not allow the accused any escape.

Special Investigation Team Formed

In response to the gravity of the crime, Pune Rural Police have constituted a dedicated team of experienced officers to handle the investigation. The objective is to ensure a watertight case with no procedural lapses.

Recognising the sensitivity of crimes involving women and children, the team includes two female officers. Their presence is expected to facilitate better communication with the victim’s family and help address critical aspects of the investigation with greater sensitivity.

Aim To Deliver Timely Justice…

Working under senior supervision, the team will conduct a meticulous examination of the crime scene, complete all necessary panchnama procedures, and focus on collecting strong forensic and circumstantial evidence.

The aim is to build a robust case that can withstand judicial scrutiny and deliver timely justice to the victim.