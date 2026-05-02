Nasrapur Rape & Murder: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Meets Victim's Family; Demands Police Chowky In Village, More Women Police Patrolling | Video Screengrab

NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule met the Nasrapur rape and murder victim’s family on Saturday. Speaking to the media, she demanded that the 65-year-old accused be given capital punishment.

Sule said, "We are continuously in touch with the police and the administration. The incident was very heinous and cruel. We are demanding that the case should be run in a fast-track court and the accused should be hanged till death. Another question is for the Maharashtra government: if the accused was involved in two cases previously, how did he get bail?"

The Baramati MP also demanded that a police chowky be set up in Nasrapur and that women police patrolling be increased.

According to local residents, there was a police chowky just 100 meters from the incident spot, but two years ago it was shifted to the Pune–Satara highway. The previous chowky has been left abandoned. Residents also said that only one police constable used to visit, and that too only during lunchtime.

Know about the case:

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Bhor taluka's Nasrapur village.

The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

When the girl went missing, her relatives began looking for her. During the search, CCTV footage from a private residence captured the accused with the child. He was arrested soon after.